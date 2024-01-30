Palo Alto Networks’ (PANW) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $287.10.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ PANW opened at $345.25 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $154.11 and a 1-year high of $350.60. The company has a market capitalization of $108.86 billion, a PE ratio of 196.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,676 shares of company stock valued at $123,465,739 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $1,198,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $7,002,000. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $1,454,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 76.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 23,342 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

