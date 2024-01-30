Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Short Interest Update

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 853,400 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 726,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 341,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEGA. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pegasystems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $66,076.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $52,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,967 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,873.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $66,076.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,571 shares of company stock worth $393,875 over the last three months. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter worth $1,054,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Pegasystems by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the first quarter worth $1,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 55.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the first quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $37.23 and a 1-year high of $59.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.49%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

