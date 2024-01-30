Peloton Interactive (PTON) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $595.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.12 million. On average, analysts expect Peloton Interactive to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Peloton Interactive Price Performance
PTON stock opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.04.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $4.15 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.
Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.
