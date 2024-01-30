Peloton Interactive (PTON) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $595.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.12 million. On average, analysts expect Peloton Interactive to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

PTON stock opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 41.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $4.15 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PTON

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.