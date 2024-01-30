PFG Investments LLC Buys 2,498 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.6% of PFG Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 53,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors grew its position in Alphabet by 21.2% during the third quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 65,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,617,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,209 shares of company stock worth $25,918,682 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG stock opened at $154.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $155.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.