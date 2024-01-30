PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

PGTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of PGTI opened at $41.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.90. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $41.97.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $399.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.79 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $75,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,336,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,139,749.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 10.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 35.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 325,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,601,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

