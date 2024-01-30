PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.49

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and traded as high as $13.23. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 248,963 shares.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.73.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

