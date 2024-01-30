PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.49

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and traded as high as $13.23. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 248,963 shares.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.73.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
