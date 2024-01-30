Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Holdings Decreased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,431 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Plug Power in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLUG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $15.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.57.

Plug Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

