PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in PNM Resources by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 64.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at about $522,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 138.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 56,286 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 61.5% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,616,000 after purchasing an additional 124,779 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

PNM Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PNM opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $49.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.74.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $505.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.51 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.12%.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

