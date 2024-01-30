Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $47.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, October 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $41.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 44.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

