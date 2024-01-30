Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 38,458 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,458 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $16,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GME. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GME opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.50 and a beta of -0.52. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $27.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.66.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GME shares. StockNews.com cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

