Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,127 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 255,724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Best Buy worth $17,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 46.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 56.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

BBY opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.56.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

