Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $16,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.61 and a 12 month high of $112.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at $551,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,248,044.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

