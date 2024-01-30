Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $17,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Ball by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,339,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Ball by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 142,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 20,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BALL opened at $57.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $62.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BALL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.20.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

