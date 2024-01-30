Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.06 Million Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,109 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $16,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 92.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 152.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 30.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 75.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $67.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.35 and a beta of 1.57. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $123.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.28.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of MasTec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

