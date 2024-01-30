Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.27 Million Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,660,949 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,204 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $17,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 31.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.62.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

