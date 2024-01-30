Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.34 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $17,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,165,000 after buying an additional 34,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after buying an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DGX opened at $129.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.41. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $150.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

