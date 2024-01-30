Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $16,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,361,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 438,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,598,000 after purchasing an additional 417,925 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 886.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 379,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after purchasing an additional 340,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEX opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $65.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.93.

In related news, Director David A. Sachs acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David A. Sachs acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,035,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

