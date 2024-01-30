Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 274,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,218 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $16,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALRM. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 422.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 500.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRM opened at $62.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.01. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $67.02.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $221.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

