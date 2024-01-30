Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 406,093 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 913.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,093 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $17,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 50,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,372,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $819,000. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JXN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average is $41.59. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.