Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,152 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 516,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,152 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $16,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,100,000 after buying an additional 115,558 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 242.1% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,600,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,527,000 after buying an additional 1,840,031 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,490,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,430,000 after buying an additional 78,905 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $60,299,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,811,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,131,000 after buying an additional 58,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VVV. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.43.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $39.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average of $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.25 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 98.10%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In related news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $68,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,366.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $68,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,366.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $35,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,002 shares of company stock worth $414,640 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Articles

