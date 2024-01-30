Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 25,926 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 262,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,926 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $15,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,039,000 after acquiring an additional 359,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,049,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,389,000 after purchasing an additional 289,372 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BYD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.18.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 0.2 %

BYD opened at $64.60 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $52.42 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average of $62.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.68.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

