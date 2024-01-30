Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,503 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 230,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $17,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,324,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 46.6% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 181.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,028,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,947,000 after buying an additional 662,911 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,125,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,084,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $85.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.50. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

