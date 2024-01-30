Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 77,544 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,544 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $16,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Belden by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Belden by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Leah Tate acquired 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $100,021.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,820.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Belden from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Belden presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.60.

Belden Stock Performance

NYSE BDC opened at $75.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.54 and a 12-month high of $99.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. Belden had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $626.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.24%.

About Belden

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

