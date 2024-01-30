Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,357 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Progyny by 3,119.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Progyny by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Progyny by 136.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGNY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $3,034,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,491.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $3,034,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,491.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 25,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $868,511.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,109 shares of company stock valued at $11,192,091 in the last 90 days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny Price Performance

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

