Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Price Target Raised to $5.75 at Wells Fargo & Company

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.50 to $5.75 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Prospect Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $6.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $202.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.16 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 654.55%.

Insider Activity at Prospect Capital

In other news, COO M Grier Eliasek acquired 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $90,562.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,556,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,947,747.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO M Grier Eliasek bought 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $90,562.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,556,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,947,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $28,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,750 shares of company stock worth $175,363 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prospect Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 20,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 29,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 254,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 42,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 13,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

