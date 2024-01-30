QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Raymond James

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QCRH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QCR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of QCR from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $62.37 on Monday. QCR has a twelve month low of $35.14 and a twelve month high of $62.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QCR in the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in QCR in the fourth quarter worth $1,734,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QCR in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QCR by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in QCR by 23.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

