Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Receives $50.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.43.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QGEN shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Qiagen from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 15.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $991,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 26.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,229,000 after purchasing an additional 86,591 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 24.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,049,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,440,000 after acquiring an additional 179,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QGEN opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.23.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.79 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.01%. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

