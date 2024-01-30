Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Short Interest Update

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 25,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Insider Activity at Quest Resource

In related news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 21,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $140,079.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at $56,683.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 7,998 shares of company stock worth $51,882 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRHC. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,595,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,208,000 after purchasing an additional 24,955 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 19.7% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 366,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 60,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Stock Up 1.2 %

QRHC opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. Quest Resource has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $70.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Resource will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

