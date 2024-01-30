Raymond James & Associates Acquires 3,108 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 12.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 793,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,237,000 after acquiring an additional 413,561 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $650,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 55,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MTG opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $20.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $296.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

View Our Latest Report on MGIC Investment

About MGIC Investment

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.