Raymond James & Associates Acquires 348 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.58% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,955,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 102.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XSMO opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $57.82.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

