Raymond James & Associates Buys 1,153 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Freshpet by 616.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 322,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,226,000 after purchasing an additional 277,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,935,000.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $88.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $89.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -81.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FRPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Freshpet from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Freshpet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.87.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

