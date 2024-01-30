Raymond James & Associates Cuts Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,729,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613,034 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,083,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,658,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,281,000 after buying an additional 3,470,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,863,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,494,000 after buying an additional 1,646,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of ACI stock opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $23.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average is $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 83.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACI has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

