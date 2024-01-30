Raymond James & Associates Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,466 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,941,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth approximately $4,316,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on WAL. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.31.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

NYSE WAL opened at $70.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.50. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 16.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $301,095.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.