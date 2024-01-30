Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,503 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of Sunnova Energy International worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 31,646 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,192,000 after purchasing an additional 261,186 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.56.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

NYSE NOVA opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $24.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

(Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

