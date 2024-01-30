Raymond James & Associates Purchases 5,367 Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,383 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIO. Hyperion Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.
HIO opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $4.19.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
