Raymond James & Associates Purchases Shares of 140,969 Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 140,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.15% of Novavax as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 76.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 73.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StockNews.com raised shares of Novavax from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.53. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. The business’s revenue was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

