Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) (TSE:EFR) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,073 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of Energy Fuels worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,379,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,287,000 after purchasing an additional 548,375 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,168,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,805,000 after purchasing an additional 671,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,486,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,576,000 after purchasing an additional 37,269 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,136,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,499,000 after purchasing an additional 773,398 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,129,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,527,000 after purchasing an additional 100,391 shares during the period. 40.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.55. Energy Fuels Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Free Report ) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 million. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 270.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UUUU. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $9.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th.

Read Our Latest Report on Energy Fuels

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Fuels

In other news, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 6,100 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $41,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,657 shares in the company, valued at $168,900.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 6,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 185,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 6,100 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $41,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,900.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Energy Fuels

(Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.