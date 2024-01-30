Raymond James & Associates Sells 32,571 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,511 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 32,571 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIV. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 578.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter valued at $89,000. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on VIV. TheStreet raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

Shares of VIV stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

