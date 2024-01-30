Raymond James & Associates Sells 637 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of Thermon Group worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thermon Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Thermon Group by 134.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Thermon Group in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thermon Group in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Thermon Group in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Thermon Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.23. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $34.03.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $123.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.59 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

