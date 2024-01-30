Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,021 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,149,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,316,000 after buying an additional 2,463,808 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 38.9% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,470,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,676,000 after buying an additional 12,742,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,225,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,448,000 after buying an additional 2,909,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KIM. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $23.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

