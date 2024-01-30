Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $268,000 Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth $16,483,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PROG by 143.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,267,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,147,000 after purchasing an additional 746,161 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PROG by 395.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after acquiring an additional 659,312 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PROG by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,129,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,966,000 after acquiring an additional 576,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PROG by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 911,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 444,737 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of PROG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PROG from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $44.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average of $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

