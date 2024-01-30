Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,016 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,330,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 32.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 15.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate bought 8,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 92,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,166.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

