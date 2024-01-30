RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its position in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) by 40.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in RCM Technologies were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCMT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in RCM Technologies by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies Price Performance

RCMT stock opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 63.01% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.12 million. Equities research analysts expect that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RCMT. StockNews.com cut RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark increased their target price on RCM Technologies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Insider Transactions at RCM Technologies

In related news, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 26,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $770,713.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 468,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,186.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RCM Technologies news, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 26,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $770,713.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 468,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,186.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 12,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $314,100.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,601,734 shares in the company, valued at $40,059,367.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,848 shares of company stock worth $3,889,042 over the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RCM Technologies Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Further Reading

