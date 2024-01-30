RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.20

Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and traded as high as $11.64. RE/MAX shares last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 150,509 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jonestrading reduced their price target on RE/MAX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded RE/MAX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut RE/MAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RMAX

RE/MAX Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $210.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $81.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.45 million. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 792.18% and a negative net margin of 18.37%. On average, analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 12,345 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,623.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,983,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,496,525.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 24,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $215,183.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,971,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,268,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 12,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $109,623.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,983,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,496,525.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RE/MAX

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 2.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.