Redwoods Acquisition (RWOD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Redwoods Acquisition (NASDAQ:RWOD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 31st.

Redwoods Acquisition Price Performance

RWOD stock opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. Redwoods Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67.

Get Redwoods Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWOD. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Redwoods Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $5,567,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition by 0.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000.

About Redwoods Acquisition

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redwoods Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwoods Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.