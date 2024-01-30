Regis (RGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.19) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $2.20. The business had revenue of $53.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.59 million. On average, analysts expect Regis to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Regis Price Performance

Shares of RGS opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $32.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.80. Regis has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $37.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Regis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Institutional Trading of Regis

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regis by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 631,600 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in Regis by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regis by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 496,617 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Regis by 392.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 438,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Regis during the 1st quarter valued at about $848,000. 23.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regis

(Get Free Report)

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

