Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires New Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,682,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Vail Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 125.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 215.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTN. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.00.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:MTN opened at $223.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.88 and a twelve month high of $266.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.54.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.00%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

