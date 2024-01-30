Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.15% of Gentex worth $11,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 99,783.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622,309 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after buying an additional 3,925,355 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 98,058.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,446,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,840,000 after buying an additional 3,442,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $58,990,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNTX. StockNews.com raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.67.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.42 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

