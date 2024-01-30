Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.09% of LKQ worth $12,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 16.8% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 7.1% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 16.4% during the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 7.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 127,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 6.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 482,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,135,000 after acquiring an additional 29,937 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.21. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

