Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $11.38 Million Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $11,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 127.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total value of $1,373,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,117 shares in the company, valued at $105,145,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total value of $1,373,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,145,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $397.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.85. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.57 and a fifty-two week high of $457.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.